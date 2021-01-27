A last-second shot by Job Willis dropped through the rim as time expired and lifted Southeast Whitfield to a 50-49 victory over Ridgeland in a tight region 7-AAAA contest in Dalton on Tuesday night.
Kyan Clark knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Panthers (5-11, 1-8). Matthew Ramsey had four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points, while 10 points by Judd Anderson gave Ridgeland three players in double figures.
The rest of the scoring included five points from Kobe Lewis, four from Zack Harrison and one from John Hill.
The girls' varsity game was not played.
Both Ridgeland teams will be in action on Friday as they travel to Cedartown for region games. The girls' game will begin at 6 p.m.