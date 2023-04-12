Gordon Lee Trojans

After six years at the helm, Matt Smith is leaving the Gordon Lee's boys' basketball program to take over the same position at Northwest Whitfield.

Smith and Northwest Whitfield High School announced the move on social media after he was approved by the Whitfield County Board of Education at its Monday meeting.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

