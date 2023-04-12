After six years at the helm, Matt Smith is leaving the Gordon Lee's boys' basketball program to take over the same position at Northwest Whitfield.
Smith and Northwest Whitfield High School announced the move on social media after he was approved by the Whitfield County Board of Education at its Monday meeting.
The Bruins' job came open after Ryan Richards, who had held the post since 2003, was recently named the new athletic director at Dalton High School.
Smith, who had been in Chickamauga since 2017, called the decision "a very difficult and emotional" one for him in a social media post and thanked Gordon Lee and the Gordon Lee community for all it had done for him and his family.
"We played some really good basketball at Gordon Lee over the years, and I am pleased with where I am leaving the program," he stated. "Derek Roberts was a great help as an assistant coach for five years, along with the support of the entire Gordon Lee community. We were blessed to coach young men of character and Trojan Pride, and I have memories that I will enjoy for life.
"Some of the best coaches and educators I have ever worked with pour their full heart and soul into your kids everyday at Chickamauga City Schools, and I am honored to have spent time with them."
The Trojans played in always-tough Region 6-A for the first six of his seasons at Gordon Lee. His second team (2018-2019) overcame a tough 2-8 start to go 13-4 in the second half of the season and qualify for the state tournament, where they dropped a close 56-48 game at Montgomery County.
Gordon Lee went 15-11 overall and 12-7 in their last season in Class A before moving up to Class AAA this past season. As the smallest school in Region 6, the Trojans battled on a nightly basis. Four of their region losses came by five points or less, including two against eventual region champion Adairsville.
"I know over the years we played really exciting styles of basketball," Smith said. "I think we did a really good job, made the state tournament in my second year and played some really competitive basketball. Even this past year in Class AAA, I thought we did a really good job, even though (the wins) didn't show up all the time because our strength of schedule was so hard.
"But I thought we put a good product on the floor, made the community proud, played hard and represented the Gordon Lee name well."
GL principal Michael Langston praised the well-liked Smith for what he was able to do during his time in Chickamauga.
"Coach Smith has been great," Langston said. "He runs a great program and over these last few years, I don't think you'll find a kid here that didn't feel that Coach Smith has impacted their life in a positive way. We hate to see him go, but we do understand and we wish him the best at Northwest."
Langston added that the job opening was posted on Tuesday and that the goal of the administration would be to "find the best fit for Gordon Lee and its students".
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.