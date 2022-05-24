Princess Simmons was only part of the LFO Lady Warriors basketball program for two seasons and, because of transfer rules, was only eligible to play her senior year.
However, the impact she made on the program in such a brief amount of time might just be immeasurable.
The senior point guard was an unquestioned leader for the Red-and-White this past season, helping guide one of the biggest single-season turnarounds in the history of Georgia high school basketball.
On Monday, surrounded by family, friends, teammates and coaches, Simmons began the next chapter of her life and basketball career by signing her letter of intent with Bryan College, just about an hour away in Dayton, Tenn.
"It means everything to me," she said, sporting a huge smile. "I'm really excited to commit and I've been wanting to commit since the first day I visited there."
Simmons said she got her first look at Bryan while participating in a college showcase on campus.
"I just love the school and I love the people that's around the community," she continued. "It's also great for me because my best friend just committed there the other day and I had no idea...it was so surprising. To be able to join Bryan College is just great.
"They are really great people. They make sure you're involved in everything that's going on and they give you great details. When it comes to like, not knowing where you are, they're in on you. They are like, 'do you need to be here or you need to be there?'. If you get lost, they're like, 'we got you'. They always make sure you're welcomed into the family."
Simmons earned second team All-Region honors this past season, averaging 6.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.7 steals in a stellar 28-2 season.
The Lady Warriors also earned the title of Most Improved Girls’ Team in Class AAA by the website Sandyspiel.com. LFO won the 6-AAA title, was ranked No. 2 in the state and advanced to the Elite Eight after rebounding from an 0-19 campaign in 2020-21.
"For me, (she was) the most important player on the team," LFO head coach Dewayne Watkins said. "She did so much. She's small, but she's super competitive and just a great leader, one of the top two leaders I've had since I've been coaching. She understands how to win and how to lead her peers and that was crucial for this group."
"Leadership is leadership," he continued. "I think she'll go in right away, not going to have to worry about anything when it comes to setting the example. I have no doubt that she's going to go in and take on a leadership role right away. That doesn't mean she's going to score a lot of points, but she can."
Simmons said she planned to bring everything she had to Bryan...and more.
"I'm going to bring all the energy that I brought here," she explained. "All that energy that got us to a 28-2 record, I'm going to bring to Bryan, but I'm going to bring more...more skills, more enthusiasm and more energy. Hopefully my knee will be back all the way so I can put everything on the table. I want to play in the WNBA one day."
Watkins said replacing Simmons next season would be a near-impossible task.
"We're not going to be able to replace what she does, getting that ball and getting it out quickly the way we wanted to play fast," he added. "She was able to get the rebound and when she got that rebound or that outlet pass, she was looking up the floor. If you have people willing to get out and run and you want to play a fast-paced game, she's a great point guard for that."
Simmons plans to study social work while at Bryan.
She will also be joining a Lady Lions squad that went 32-2 last season and 24-0 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. Bryan won its first 30 games of the season, was ranked as high as No. 9 in the country, and advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NAIA national tournament.