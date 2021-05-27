It’s been quite a basketball journey for Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe senior Dee Calhoun.
Calhoun attended LFO as a freshman, transferred to another school the following year, but came back to Fort Oglethorpe as a junior. Unfortunately, surgery kept him off the floor for the Warriors and left him with just one more season to show what he could do.
However, he made good use of the time he did have on the floor.
Averaging eight points and seven rebounds a game this past season, while adding 1.4 assists a night and shooting a robust 50.7 percent from the floor, the forward became a valuable piece of the puzzle in helping LFO to a second consecutive state playoff berth. He also earned a spot on this year’s Catoosa-Walker County Boys’ Basketball Dream Team.
And this past Wednesday, Calhoun’s journey got a destination as he signed papers to continue his hoops career at NCAA Division II Shorter University.
Calhoun called the moment “a dream come true.”
“It’s always been a dream to play (college) basketball, but I didn’t think I would be able to play at the next level due to injuries, transferring, having to catch back up with my grades and everything,” he said. “But I had to pick it up and get it together and I’m glad that I did.”
Calhoun said he applied to Shorter after getting some information about them from his AAU coach.
“I texted them and they said I could come down for a college visit,” he explained. “I was wearing my LFO basketball hoodie and they were like, do you want to talk to the basketball coach? So I talked to him and got his number and he told me to send him some film. He called me the next day and was like, ‘welcome to Shorter’ and that was it.”
LFO head coach Josh Laney had nothing but praise for his former player.
“Dee is extremely athletic,” he began. “He’s one of those guys that just does all the little things on a court that you need a guy to do. You need to have somebody that can rebound, encourage others, play defense and push tempo. He’s also a pretty good ball handler for a guy with his size and length and I think he’s going to be a valuable asset at Shorter.
“His road (to college) has been a little different. He was kind of two years removed from basketball starting this past season. He started off a little slow, but he finally started catching his rhythm and getting his shot back. Especially after losing the summer, I’m really proud of the progress he made this year. I think he’ll do good things at Shorter and I’m extremely proud of him.”
Calhoun said he hoped to be a difference-maker for the Hawks.
“My hustle, my leadership, rebounding and everything I can do on and off the court,” he explained when asked what he planned to bring to his new team. “I hope I can bring a different set to Shorter.”
“He’s put a lot of hard work into this, trying to get his name out there in the recruiting process and that’s something a lot of kids don’t want to do,” Laney added. “They think it should just naturally come to them. I’m proud of him and (the fact that) he’s going to get the opportunity.
“This is another one of those things that just kind of helps build your program, when you can get kids to the next level and get them a shot to play. Getting kids to college, maybe even for free, that’s what it’s all about. I’m excited for him.”
Calhoun plans to study business at Shorter.