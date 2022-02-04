Riley Shirley made exactly two baskets in Gordon Lee's Friday night regular season finale at Bowdon, one on a 3-pointer in the first quarter and another on a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
However, the timing on her second basket couldn't have been more impeccable.
The junior's final field goal attempt of the game beat the buzzer and gave the Lady Trojans a dramatic 46-44 win over the Lady Devils, giving Gordon Lee a 15-10 overall record and a 8-4 mark in region play going into the upcoming 6-A tournament.
The visitors led throughout most of the game. They took a 13-6 lead after the first quarter, led 22-14 at halftime and maintained the eight-point advantage, 38-30, as the final period began.
The home team finally got on track in the final quarter of play, while the Lady Trojans suddenly struggled on offense. Bowdon had outscored Gordon Lee 14-5 in the fourth to take a one-point lead in the waning seconds when Shirley delivered the dagger.
She finished with six points on the night, while Emma Phillips enjoyed a season-high 23 in the victory. Macy Sharp also had a solid night with seven points.
Kaitlyn Wagoner finished with four points, followed by Tenslee Wilson with three and Sam Cramer and Seanna Norton with two apiece.
BOWDON BOYS 80, GORDON LEE 78
After being beaten at home by Bowdon on Jan. 14, the Trojans almost returned the favor in Friday's nightcap, but ultimately came up two points short in the shootout.
Gordon Lee led 46-41 at halftime, but saw its lead chopped down to two going into the fourth quarter. The Trojans would put up 19 points in the final eight minutes, but the Red Devils bested them with 23 in the final quarter to eke out the victory.
Hunter Holmes connected on four 3-pointers and had 26 points for the Trojans (14-11, 11-7) in their regular season finale. Cooper Jackson hit three 3-pointers and added 15 points, while four threes off the fingertips of Evan Parham gave him a season-high 12 points.
Sam Sartin scored nine and Robert Henson added seven. Josh and Jordan Underwood had four and three points, respectively, while Andrew Amor added two.
Next up for Gordon Lee will be the region tournaments, which will be held at Armuchee High School. The dates, times and brackets for the tournament were not available as of press time.
The top four finishing teams in each tournament will advance to the Class A Public School state playoffs.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.