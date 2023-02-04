Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers trailed by eight points early in the first half on Friday, but rallied the tie the game at halftime before going on to a 48-34 Region 6-AAA home win over LaFayette.

The first-half comeback was made easier by Ringgold's performance at the free throw line. The Lady Tigers (8-14, 6-7) went 6 of 7 at the charity stripe in the first half to come all the way back and knot the score at 19 apiece going into the locker room.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In