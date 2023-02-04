The Ringgold Lady Tigers trailed by eight points early in the first half on Friday, but rallied the tie the game at halftime before going on to a 48-34 Region 6-AAA home win over LaFayette.
The first-half comeback was made easier by Ringgold's performance at the free throw line. The Lady Tigers (8-14, 6-7) went 6 of 7 at the charity stripe in the first half to come all the way back and knot the score at 19 apiece going into the locker room.
Points were hard to come by for both teams in the third quarter, especially early, though Ringgold was able to forge a 29-26 lead going into the fourth. The Lady Tigers then took over from there, outscoring the Lady Ramblers 19-8 over the final eight minutes.
Hannah Scott, the lone senior on the Ringgold roster, connected on three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 11 points on Senior Night. Eryn Epps and Kinsley Forscutt scored seven apiece, followed by Brooke Baldwin and Leiah Henderson with six each.
The rest of the scoring included four points from Cady Helton, three by Allie Massengale and two from Alayna Yarger.
Jenna Baker led the Lady Ramblers (6-13, 3-10) with 12 points. She also added six rebounds and three assists. Michaela Baker had 11 points and 10 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season, and Raven Yancy had eight points to go with five steals, four assists and three rebounds.
Haven Yancy added two points and three rebounds, while Emma Parker had two points and one rebound.
RINGGOLD BOYS 55, LAFAYETTE 49
The boys' clash was a battle all night. The Ramblers grabbed an early 14-13 lead, only to see the Tigers pull even by intermission, 23-23.
Ringgold built a narrow 29-26 lead by the end of the third quarter, but was not able to pull away as LaFayette closed the gap down to one with under two minutes to go.
A Taylor Pierce bucket with 1:12 remaining pushed the lead back out to three, but Khalas Finley answered with a tough 3-point play for LaFayette just 12 seconds later, tying things up at 49.
Ringgold missed a shot on its ensuring possession, but senior O'Reilly Matthews connected on a put-back and drew a foul in the process. He completed the 3-point play and, following a LaFayette miss, Matthews drew another foul and hit both free tosses to up the Tigers' lead to 54-49 with 19 ticks left on the clock.
Pierce would add one more free throw with 8.5 seconds left to seal the win and give Ringgold a split against LaFayette this season.
Matthews had 17 points and Brevin Massengale added 15 for the Tigers (10-13, 7-6). Cooper Sexton dropped in nine and Pierce had six, while four each from Noah Maretti and Luke Rominger capped the scoring.
LaFayette (11-7, 9-4) got 15 points from Jaden Morris, 14 from Dawson Pendergrass and 10 from Zach Barrett. Finley finished with eight and Anthony Henderson added two.
Ringgold also made 9 of 11 free throws as a team, while LaFayette was just 5 of 10 from the line.
Ringgold will close out the regular season at home Tuesday against Gordon Lee, while LaFayette will be at home that night to face county rival Ridgeland.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.