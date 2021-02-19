It was a tough end to a solid season for the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles, who lost their opening game in the GAPPS Division I-AA state tournament on the road at Arlington Christian this past Wednesday, 63-38.
OCA, who was short-handed with their roster numbers, hung tough and trailed by just seven points, 44-37, with four minutes to play. However, the hosts from Fairburn would go on a 19-1 run to end the game and halt the Lady Eagles' successful season at 13-7 overall.
Avery Green had a team-high 12 points to go with five rebounds and four assists. Lily Green scored nine points on three 3-pointers. She also recorded five blocks, while Mana Gilchrist added seven points, nine boards and four blocks.
Grayson Broadrick had six points on a pair of threes. She also put up six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a pair of blocked shots. Raleigh Suits and Cheyenne Simpson each added two points with Suits tacking on two steals. Anslee Tucker had two rebounds and two assists, while McKenley Baggett recorded one steal.