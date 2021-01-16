It was a successful Saturday for the Ridgeland Panthers and Lady Panthers, who returned home from a varsity doubleheader at East Ridge (Tenn.) High School with a sweep of the Pioneers.
Ridgeland girls 38, East Ridge 29
Freshman Camby Arthur had a team-high 16 points as the Lady Panthers (2-14) overcame a two-point deficit at halftime to lead 20-18 at intermission. Ridgeland then turned on the defensive pressure and limited the hosts to just 11 points in the second half.
Madison Lennon scored nine points and Emma Yarbrough added six in the victory. Three points from Payton Buchanan and two each from Macie Boren and Shayla Rosson rounded out the scoring. Ridgeland also enjoyed a solid 9 of 13 day at the free throw line.
Ridgeland boys 57, East Ridge 53
In the final game of the day, the Panthers took a 28-20 lead into the locker room and were able to hold off the Pioneers down the stretch for their third win in their last four games.
Four players finished in double figures for Ridgeland (4-9), led by 14 from senior Kobe Lewis and 12 from Judd Anderson. Zack Harrison and Chase Hickman each had 11 points and Kyan Clark scored nine on three 3-pointers.
Ridgeland will get back to Region 7-AAAA play on Tuesday with home games against Pickens. It will be Ridgeland's last scheduled home games until Feb. 9.