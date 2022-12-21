After losing their opening game at the Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament to King's Ridge Christian on Monday, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers avenged the loss with a 56-50 victory over the Lady Tigers in the third-place game of the tournament at Gordon Lee High School on Wednesday.
Ridgeland led 14-4 after the first quarter, but extended its lead even more in the third as they outscored King's Ridge, 16-7, to take a 20-point lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Tigers hit six threes in the final period, including four by Bella Martin, but it was not enough to complete the comeback as Ridgeland improved to 6-8 on the season.
Jamiah Lewis had 28 points for the Lady Panthers. Haylee Collins scored six on a pair of 3-pointers, while Ava Mariakis and Alexis Wheeler each scored four. Three points apiece by Madison Lennon, Emma Fowler, Shayla Rosson and Lacie Moyer, along with two by Chloe Tredy, rounded out the total.
Ridgeland finished with seven 3-pointers as a team and went 7 of 9 at the free throw line.
RIDGELAND BOYS 56, TRION 50
The Lady Panthers followed a script similar to the one the Panthers used in their game Wednesday morning. Ridgeland opened up a 12-point lead after the third quarter and was able to hold off the Bulldogs down the stretch.
It was more balanced scoring for the Panthers (4-8) as Matthew Ramsey scored 18 points with three 3-pointers. John Hill had 13 points, followed by Eron Graham with 11 and Isaac Mitchell with 10. Chase Hickman and Jaki Elliott both had two points.
Ridgeland will not take the court again until Jan. 6, when they host LFO in a pair of Region 6-3A games.
LAFAYETTE GIRLS 63, DADE COUNTY 37
Relentless full court pressure and timely perimeter shooting proved to be the winning combination for the Lady Ramblers on Wednesday as they steamrolled the Lady Wolverines in their final game of the tournament.
LaFayette led 16-4 after the opening quarter and made sure of the victory by outscoring Dade in the fourth, 16-9.
Michaela Baker had 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Fanny Barber also recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards. Barber also dished out seven assists and collected six steals. Jenna Baker's 11 points gave LaFayette three players in double figures.
Emma Parker and Raven Yancy scored eight points each for the Orange-and-Black. Haven Yancy had three points, while Suki Williams and Kenedy Ludy both scored two as the Lady Ramblers improved to 4-5 on the season.
SILVERDALE BOYS 61, LAFAYETTE 57
The boys' third-place game saw the Seahawks rally from a 12-point second-half deficit to nip the Ramblers at the end.
LaFayette took a narrow 27-26 lead into intermission, but got three 3-pointers from Zach Barrett in the third quarter to go up 47-35 late in the period.
However, Silverdale began to chip away at the lead in the fourth and turned to big man Kennedy Okpara to do it. The center's length began to cause problems for the Ramblers in the fourth quarter as he scored 13 points and came up with two big blocked shots late.
A tough turn-around jumper on the baseline by Barrett with 8.1 seconds left pulled LaFayette to within two points at 57-55. The Ramblers then forced a five-second call to get the ball back, but they were not able to hit a game-tying shot and Okpara connected on two free throws moments later to seal the victory. He finished with 20 points in the game.
Barrett ended the night with six threes and 24 points. Dawson Pendergrass added 13 and Khalas Finley had nine. Six points from Anthony Henderson and five from Jaden Morris rounded out the total for LaFayette (4-4).
LaFayette's teams will return to action on Jan. 3 with a pair of games at Trion.
GORDON LEE BOYS 66, SIGNAL MOUNTAIN 59
The Trojans evened their overall record at 5-5 on the season by holding off the Eagles early Wednesday afternoon.
Cooper Jackson hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help Gordon Lee forge a 35-30 lead at halftime. They would go up seven headed into the fourth quarter and Hunter Holmes helped put it away by making 7 of 8 free throws in the final eight minutes.
Holmes ended the night 11 of 12 at the charity stripe and finished with 21 points. All 11 of Jackson's points came in the first quarter, while Andrew Amor dialed up long distance six times to finish with 18 points.
Sam Sartin scored 10 in the victory, while Jordan Underwood, Josh Underwood and Evan Parham all finished with two points.
The Lady Trojans did not play on Wednesday. Both Gordon Lee teams will return to the court on Jan. 3 with a doubleheader at Sale Creek.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.