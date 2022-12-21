After losing their opening game at the Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament to King's Ridge Christian on Monday, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers avenged the loss with a 56-50 victory over the Lady Tigers in the third-place game of the tournament at Gordon Lee High School on Wednesday.

Ridgeland led 14-4 after the first quarter, but extended its lead even more in the third as they outscored King's Ridge, 16-7, to take a 20-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

