The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans won their opening game at the Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament in Chickamauga on Monday night as they cruised past Red Bank, 44-8.

Gordon Lee (2-6) scored the first 21 points of the game and kept the Lady Lions off the board until a free throw with 2:54 left in the first half.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

