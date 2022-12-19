The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans won their opening game at the Chick-fil-A Christmas Tournament in Chickamauga on Monday night as they cruised past Red Bank, 44-8.
Gordon Lee (2-6) scored the first 21 points of the game and kept the Lady Lions off the board until a free throw with 2:54 left in the first half.
Dallas Wagoner scored 11 points for the Lady Trojans. Riley Shirley had seven, while Kaitlyn Wagoner and Gracie Helton scored five points each. Macartney Angel and Jenny Beth Freeman scored four apiece, while the remainder of the points included two each by Charlsie McElhaney, Emma Phillips, Seanna Norton and Abby Logan.
DALTON BOYS 66, GORDON LEE 43
The Trojans were not as fortunate in their game as they ran up against a much improved Catamount squad from Region 7-5A.
Dalton led by 10 early on before Gordon Lee cut the lead down to 27-22 with 4:30 left in the first half. However, the Catamounts countered with a 12-0 run and were never threatened again.
Sam Sartin and Hunter Holmes had 10 points each for Gordon Lee (4-6), followed by Luke Sikes with eight and Cooper Jackson with five. Will McCutcheon and Josh Underwood both scored three, while Jordan Underwood and Troy Phillips had one apiece.
TRION GIRLS 68, LAFAYETTE 30
The Lady Ramblers endured a very cold shooting night in Chickamauga and lost their first game of the tournament.
Jenna Baker led LaFayette (3-4) with eight points. Fanny Barber had seven and Raven Yancy scored six. Alivia Hughes and Michaela Baker each scored two, while Haven Yancy and Suki Williams had one point each.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 64, TRION 51
The Ramblers (4-2) trailed in the first half, but rallied to hand the Bulldogs just their second loss of the season in the final game of the evening. LaFayette got its defense going in the second half as they held Trion to just 22 points over the final 16 minutes.
Zach Barrett stepped up with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Jaden Morris led the Orange-and-Black with 17. Anthony Henderson scored 10 points, followed by Dawson Pendergrass with nine, Khalas Finley with eight and ShiRay' Walker with five.
KING'S RIDGE CHRISTIAN BOYS 82, RIDGELAND 26
The Panthers could do little against the Tigers from Alpharetta, who were last year's state runners-up in Class A Private.
King's Ridge put four players in double figures, including 32 by Micah Hoover.
John Hill led Ridgeland (3-7) with seven points. Matthew Ramsey had six and Chase Hickman added five. Four points from Eron Graham and two each by Isaac Mitchell and Jaki Elliott rounded out the scoring.
The Lady Panthers (4-8) also played on Monday and also dropped a decision to King's Ridge Christian. No further details on the game were available as of press time.
Tuesday's tournament action will include Ridgeland's girls versus Dade County at 10 a.m., followed by the Panthers' game against Signal Mountain at 11:30.
The LaFayette girls will battle Fannin County at 1 p.m., while the Gordon Lee boys will face Trion at 2:30 p.m.
In the final two games of the evening, Gordon Lee's girls will take on Trion at 7 p.m., while LaFayette's boys will square off with Dalton at 8:30.
Tuesday night's game will be the final game for the Gordon Lee girls in the tournament. The Lady Trojans will not play on Wednesday as a result of a team having to drop out of the tournament earlier in the week.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.