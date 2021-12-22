The Ringgold Lady Tigers are now 10-2 on the season after a 39-29 victory over North Murray at the Mistletoe Madness Tournament at North Murray High School on Tuesday. The game did not count in the Region 6-AAA standings.
Rachel Lopez had 16 points and a pair of steals. Baileigh Pitts dropped in 11 points to go with four rebounds and one steal. Hannah Scott finished with six points, three rebounds and one assist. Addi Broome had four points, six boards and two steals, while Emma Stephenson chipped in with two points, three rebounds and one steal.
Ringgold will have a tough test to close out the tournament on Wednesday as they are slated for a 5:30 p.m. game against Class AAAAAA Dalton.
Ringgold boys 71, Gordon Central 33
The Tigers were able to shake off Monday's loss by powering past the Warriors on the second day of the Mistletoe Madness Tournament.
Up 18-16 after the first quarter, the Tigers kicked it into high gear in the second quarter by outscoring the Warriors, 19-4. Then, following halftime, Ringgold put up 26 points in the third quarter, while limiting Central to just 11.
It was an afternoon to remember for junior O'Reilly Matthews. Matthews scored 14 of his points in the second quarter and outscored the Warriors himself with a 34-point outburst.
Luke Rominger finished with 11 points. Cooper Sexton and Alex Otting had seven points apiece, followed by Brevin Massengale with six. The scoring was rounded out by three points from Gage Long, two from Jordan Wideman, and one by John Searcy.
The Tigers (3-9) will close out the tournament on Wednesday with a 1 p.m. game against Southeast Whitfield.
