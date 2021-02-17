The Region 6-AAA boys' basketball tournament officially has a Cinderella.
The Ringgold Tigers, 1-18 overall after a road loss at North Murray on Feb. 9, are now on a three-game winning streak and sitting on the cusp of an improbable state playoff berth.
The Blue-and-White continued its February magic with a 64-59 victory over Coahulla Creek Tuesday night at Sonoraville High School. Ninth-seeded Ringgold (4-18) will now gear up to face fourth-seeded LFO Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. back at Sonoraville.
The winner of the all-Catoosa County clash will not only earn a berth in the tournament semifinals, but will pocket one of the four Class AAA state tournament spots from the region.
Ringgold, who began its recent run with a 50-46 home win over Coahulla Creek this past Friday, earned a rematch with the fifth-seeded Colts following a 66-58 win over eighth-seeded Adairsville in the tournament opener this past Saturday night.
Coahulla would take an 18-14 lead into the second quarter on Tuesday, but the Colts were limited to just six points in the second stanza as the Tigers went into halftime sporting a 31-24 lead.
Coahulla would get its offense back on track in the third quarter as they put up 23 points to regain a 47-46 lead going into the final quarter play. However, the boys from Varnell did not have an answer for O'Reilly Matthews and Brevin Massengale over the final eight minutes.
The Ringgold duo combined for 14 of the Tigers' 18 points over the final eight minutes, while the defense limited Coahulla to just 12 points, as Tigers celebrated yet another tournament victory.
Matthews poured in a game-high 25 points, while Massengale erupted for 20. Jayden Williams scored eight points, including a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers, while four points from Caden Dodson, three by Christian Balistreri and two each from Gage Long and Daniel Fow rounded out the scoring.
Will Locke had 24 points to lead the Colts.
The LFO-Ringgold winner will take on top-seeded LaFayette Friday night at 8:30 p.m. with a championship berth on the line. Friday's other semifinal will be played at 4:30 as second-seeded Sonoraville will take on either third-seeded Murray County and sixth-seeded North Murray.
The Mountaineers will face the Indians in an all-Chatsworth battle on Thursday (6 p.m.) after North Murray secured a 69-57 win over seventh-seeded Rockmart earlier on Tuesday night.
The boys' third-place game will played at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday with the title game set for 8:30. Both games will be played at Sonoraville.