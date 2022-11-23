The Ringgold Tigers and Lady Tigers ran up against a pair of very good teams from East Hamilton in Chattanooga on Wednesday during the final day of the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
EAST HAMILTON GIRLS 62, RINGGOLD 29
The Lady Tigers dropped to 1-2 on the season with the loss. Leiah Henderson had seven points and seven rebounds. Brooke Baldwin added six points and four boards, while Eryn Epps had six points, three rebounds and two steals.
Hannah Scott finished with four points and three assists. Cady Helton added three points, followed by Kinsley Forscutt with two and Serenity Russell with one.
EAST HAMILTON BOYS 81, RINGGOLD 53
In the boys' contest, the Tigers enjoyed a 20-13 lead after the first quarter. However, the Hurricanes put up 28 points in the second to build a 41-31 lead at the break.
East Hamilton would put the game away with a big fourth quarter to send Ringgold to 1-2 on the season.
O'Reilly Matthews dropped in 17 points for the Tigers, followed by 14 from Luke Rominger and 10 by Brevin Massengale. The rest of the scoring included five from Cooper Sexton, four by Bryce Harris, two from Taylor Pierce and one by John Searcy.
Ringgold's teams will make the short drive to Tunnel Hill this Tuesday to take on Northwest Whitfield. The girls' varsity game starts at 6 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.