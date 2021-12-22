The Ringgold Tigers closed out the 2021 calendar year on a two-game winning streak Wednesday afternoon following a 64-61 victory over Southeast Whitfield on the final day of the Mistletoe Madness Tournament at North Murray High School.
Ringgold (4-9) held a slim three-point lead at the start of the second quarter and used a 24-point outburst in that second period to forge a 40-29 lead at the half.
The Blue-and-White increased its lead to 13 after three quarters, but had to hang on over the final eight minutes to gut out the win.
Brevin Massengale had 11 of his 19 points in the second quarter. O'Reilly Matthews sunk three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, while Alex Otting scored 10.
The rest of the scoring included seven points apiece from Cooper Sexton and Luke Rominger, and five points from Jayden Williams.
Dalton girls 37, Ringgold 28
Unfortunately for Tiger Nation, a Wednesday sweep was not in the cards as the Lady Tigers fell to the Class AAAAAA Lady Catamounts in a tough, hard-fought battle for the Mistletoe Madness championship.
Baileigh Pitts and Rachel Lopez scored seven points each for the Lady Tigers (10-3), while Pitts grabbed five rebounds and collected two steals. Allie Massengale finished with four points, two rebounds and a pair of assists. Hannah Scott added four points, two steals and one assist, while Taylor Layne recorded three points, two rebounds and two steals.
Ringgold's teams will take the court again on Jan. 4 with a pair of Region 6-AAA games at Rockmart.
