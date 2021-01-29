The Ringgold Lady Tigers put three players in double figures on Friday night, but it was still not enough to get in the win column as they saw a three-game winning streak snapped with a 65-60 loss at Rockmart.
Maggie Reed and Rachel Lopez both had 17 points. Lopez added six assists and Baileigh Pitts continued her solid offensive play with a dozen points. Riley Nayadley pulled down 12 rebounds to go with her eight points, while four from Caroline Hemphill and two from Hannah Scott capped the scoring.
Keyarah Berry had 24 points for the Lady Jackets, who also had three players in double figures.
Ringgold fell to 12-6 overall and 7-5 in Region 6-AAA play with the setback.
Rockmart boys 63, Ringgold 54
A 28-point fourth quarter tightened up the nightcap, but it would not be enough as the Tigers fell short against the Jackets.
Daniel Fow had 11 points in the final period and finished with a career-high 19, including three 3-pointers. Jayden Williams had nine points. Christian Balistreri added seven points and Caden Dodson finished with six.
Alex Otting and Jordan Wideman each had five points, while Brevin Massengale added three for the Tigers (1-15, 1-12).
Ringgold's teams will briefly step out of region play to face off with Heritage in a 6 p.m. Tuesday doubleheader in Boynton.