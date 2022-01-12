The Ringgold Tigers and Lady Tigers held serve at home on Tuesday with a Region 6-AAA sweep of visiting Sonoraville.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 45, SONORAVILLE 33
Senior Baileigh Pitts enjoyed a huge night for the Blue-and-White with 22 points and six rebounds as Ringgold improved to 12-4 overall and 6-2 in region play.
Rachel Lopez lit up the Lady Phoenix for 14 points to go with eight steals and five assists. Kayla Lopez added five points, three assists and one steal, while Addi Broome scored four points, grabbed one rebound and dished out one assist.
RINGGOLD BOYS 58, SONORAVILLE 48
Nursing a narrow 42-39 lead going into the fourth quarter, the Tigers limited the Phoenix to just nine points in the final period and scored their first region victory of the year.
Ringgold (5-11, 1-7) had three players in double figures. Brevin Massengale pumped in a team-high 18 points, followed by Alex Otting with 12 and Caden Dodson with 10.
The scoring was completed by seven points from O'Reilly Matthews, six from Jordan Wideman, three from Cooper Sexton and two from Gage Long.
The Tigers will make the short drive down Highway 2 on Friday night to battle Coahulla Creek in another region doubleheader. The Lady Tigers will get things going at 7 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.