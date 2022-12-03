Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers started out their region slate on the right foot Friday night with a 57-43 home victory over Ridgeland.

The game was tight for the first three quarters. Ringgold led by three after the first quarter, but held a slim 22-21 advantage at the break. They pushed the lead back to three by the end of the third quarter when the inside duo of Leiah Henderson and Brooke Baldwin took over.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

