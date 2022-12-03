The Ringgold Lady Tigers started out their region slate on the right foot Friday night with a 57-43 home victory over Ridgeland.
The game was tight for the first three quarters. Ringgold led by three after the first quarter, but held a slim 22-21 advantage at the break. They pushed the lead back to three by the end of the third quarter when the inside duo of Leiah Henderson and Brooke Baldwin took over.
Henderson had nine points in the final period and Baldwin had six as the Lady Tigers (2-3, 1-0) outscored the Lady Panthers 20-9 over the final eight minutes.
Henderson had a huge night with 18 points, 17 rebounds and four assists, while Baldwin scored eight points and pulled down eight boards. Hannah Scott and Cady Helton both had eight points and four rebounds with Scott adding five assists.
The rest of the stat sheet included six points, eight boards and two steals from Eryn Epps, five points from Kinsley Forscutt, two points and six rebounds from Alayna Yarger, and two points from Serenity Russell.
Freshman Jamiah Lewis had a season-high 24 points for Ridgeland (1-4, 0-1), but she was the only Lady Panther in double figures.
Emma Fowler finished with six points. Madison Lennon, Shayla Rosson and Lacie Moyer scored three points apiece. Haylee Collins added two, while Trinity Silmon and Ava Mariakis scored one point each.
RINGGOLD BOYS 83, RIDGELAND 43
In the nightcap, the Tigers had 20 or more points in three of the four quarters, including a 27-point outburst in the third, as they earned their initial region victory of the season.
Cooper Sexton had a career-high 26 points for Ringgold (2-3, 1-0), including 19 in the third quarter alone. O'Reilly Matthews finished with 16 and Brevin Massengale added 12 as three Tigers finished in double figures.
John Searcy had eight points. Luke Rominger and Taylor Pierce scored five apiece and Gavin Lakin added four. Zach Fow, Bryce Harris and Braxton Holtcamp all had two points, while one from Trevor Jones rounded out the scoring.
Eron Graham had a career-high for the Panthers (0-3, 0-1) as he burned the nets for 22 points. John Hill added 14, while the rest of the scoring included three from Chase Hickman and two each from Matthew Ramsey and Jaki Elliott.
Ringgold's season will continue on Tuesday with games at Adairsville, while Ridgeland will play at home later today against Christian Heritage before traveling to Bremen on Tuesday to continue 6-3A play.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.