This Monday night at LFO, the Ringgold Lady Tigers will square off with the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans in a 5 vs. 8 match-up in the first round of the Region 6-AAA basketball tournament.
A preview of that game was played on Tuesday as Ringgold hosted Gordon Lee in the region and regular season finale, and it was the Lady Tigers using a big second half to claim a 42-29 win.
Ringgold led 15-14 after a tight first two quarters, but gained some breathing room by outscoring Gordon Lee 12-7 in the third. They would go on to win the fourth quarter, 15-8, as they pulled away for the victory.
The Lady Tigers (9-14, 7-7) got 11 points, three steals and two rebounds from Allie Massengale in the team's second consecutive win. Brooke Baldwin had eight points and seven rebounds, while Leiah Henderson had eight points, four rebounds and three blocked shots.
Hannah Scott scored seven points, grabbed five boards and dished out two assists, as well as took two charges. Eryn Epps had four points and three rebounds, and Kinsley Forscutt rounded out the scoring with four points.
Kaitlyn Wagoner scored eight points for the Lady Trojans (5-18, 1-13). Tenslee Wilson added seven points. Emma Phillips and Riley Shirley had six apiece, while Macartney Angel scored two.
The two teams also combined for 39 free throw attempts in the game.
The rematch will tip at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday with the winner advancing to take on fourth-seeded Adairsville Tuesday at 4 with a spot in the semifinals and a berth in the state tournament on the line.
RINGGOLD BOYS 74, GORDON LEE 65
The final game of the evening saw Gordon Lee's Hunter Holmes and Ringgold's Cooper Sexton engage in their own shootout, but the Tigers would go on to get the victory.
Sexton had a career-high 31 points for Ringgold (11-13, 8-6), who won its third consecutive game. Luke Rominger had 14 points and O'Reilly Matthews finished with 12.
The rest of the scoring included six points apiece by Brevin Massengale and Braxton Holtcamp, along with four from Taylor Pierce and one by Noah Maretti.
Holmes, the leading scorer for the Trojans all season long, exploded for 32 points. Cooper Jackson had 10. Will McCutcheon and Sam Sartin had eight apiece. Josh Underwood finished with four and Andrew Amor scored three for Gordon Lee (11-15, 3-11).
The Trojans will open the region tournament Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Ridgeland, with the winner advancing to take on third-seeded LaFayette Tuesday at 8:30. The winner of Tuesday's game will face second-seeded Adairsville on Thursday at 5:30 in the semifinals and will be assured of making the state tournament.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the bracket, Ringgold - the fourth seed - will play Tuesday at 5:30 against the winner of Monday night's game between Coahulla Creek and Bremen. The winner of Tuesday's game will face top-seeded LFO in a semifinal at 8:30 on Thursday and will also be assured of making the state tournament field.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.