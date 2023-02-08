Ringgold Tigers

This Monday night at LFO, the Ringgold Lady Tigers will square off with the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans in a 5 vs. 8 match-up in the first round of the Region 6-AAA basketball tournament.

A preview of that game was played on Tuesday as Ringgold hosted Gordon Lee in the region and regular season finale, and it was the Lady Tigers using a big second half to claim a 42-29 win.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In