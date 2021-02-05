The Ringgold Lady Tigers led 28-24 at halftime on Friday night, looking to pull an upset, but they could not hold on as state-ranked Sonoraville rallied for a 68-54 win at David Moss Gymnasium.
The Lady Phoenix scored 21 points in each of the last two quarters, while holding the Lady Tigers to just 13 points in each of the last two periods.
Abby Chambers hit four of her six 3-pointers in the second half for Sonoraville and finished with 24 points.
Riley Nayadley scored 15 points for the Lady Tigers and Maggie Reed finished with 13. Baileigh Pitts had nine points and seven rebounds. Kayla Lopez and Caroline Hemphill scored eight points each with Lopez dishing out four assists. Addi Broome rounded out the scoring with one as Ringgold dropped to 12-8 overall and 7-6 in Region 6-AAA.
The Lady Tigers will host LaFayette at 5 p.m. on Saturday in a make-up game.
Sonoraville boys 62, Ringgold 43
The nightcap saw the Phoenix jump out to a 15-point lead at intermission as they handed the Tigers a home loss.
Jayden Williams had 13 points for Ringgold (1-17, 1-13), followed by Christian Balistreri with 10, including a pair of threes. Caden Dodson had six points and Daniel Fow added four.
The scoring was completed by three each from Gage Long and Cooper Sexton and two apiece from Brevin Massengale and Luke Rominger.
Both Ringgold teams will travel to North Murray for Region 6-AAA games this Tuesday.
Sonoraville JV girls 43, Ringgold 24
Hannah Scott had seven points and Cady Helton added five in a game earlier on Friday afternoon. Leiah Henderson had four points and Serenity Russell finished with three. The scoring was rounded out by two points each from Addie Andrews, Ava Keener and Sophie Reed.