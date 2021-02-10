The Ringgold Lady Tigers held down the North Murray Lady Mountaineers on Tuesday night and picked up a 37-28 victory in a low-scoring game in Chatsworth.
Rachel Lopez had three 3-pointers and 15 points for Ringgold (14-8, 9-6), who led wire-to-wire. Riley Nayadley scored eight points, while Maggie Reed had five points and seven rebounds. Baileigh Pitts, Addi Broome and Jade Gainer each added three points, while Caroline Hemphill aided the cause with four assists.
North Murray boys 58, Ringgold 44
The nightcap saw both teams put up 13 and seven points, respectively, in each of the first two quarters. However, the Mountaineers would break the deadlock by outscoring the Tigers 38-24 in the second half.
O'Reilly Matthews had 18 points to set the pace for Ringgold (1-18, 1-14), followed by nine from Christian Balistreri and seven from Caden Dodson. Five from Daniel Fow, two from Brevin Massengale and one by Alex Otting filled out the scoresheet.
Ringgold's teams will close out the regular season with home games against Coahulla Creek on Friday, starting at 7 p.m.