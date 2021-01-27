The Ringgold Tigers and Lady Tigers made the drive to Chatsworth on Tuesday and came away with a Region 6-AAA split against Murray County.
Ringgold girls 55, Murray County 40
Rachel Lopez had the hot hand from outside as she connected on four 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 17 points for Ringgold (12-5, 7-4). Baileigh Pitts scored 13 points and Riley Nayadley added 11 in the win.
Maggie Reed had six points, followed by Caroline Hemphill with four, while Addi Broome and Amber Gainer dropped in two points each for the Blue-and-White.
Murray County boys 55, Ringgold 42
Christian Balistreri hit three from long range and finished with 11 points, but it was not enough to get the Tigers (1-14, 1-11) past the Indians.
Caden Dodson had nine points. O'Reilly Matthews finished with seven and Daniel Fow added six. Three points from Jayden Williams and two each by Alex Otting, Gage Long and Brevin Massengale rounded out the scoring.
Ringgold will go back on the road Friday night for a long trip to Rockmart. The girls' varsity game will start at 7 p.m.