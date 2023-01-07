Ringgold Tigers

There was plenty of blue in the building on Friday as Bremen made the long drive from Carroll County to face Ringgold in a pair of Region 6-AAA contests.

And those wearing the blue of the home team went home twice as happy as the Tigers and Lady Tigers broke out the brooms against the Blue Devils.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In