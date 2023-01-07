There was plenty of blue in the building on Friday as Bremen made the long drive from Carroll County to face Ringgold in a pair of Region 6-AAA contests.
And those wearing the blue of the home team went home twice as happy as the Tigers and Lady Tigers broke out the brooms against the Blue Devils.
RINGGOLD GIRLS 41, BREMEN 40
Things weren't looking good for the Lady Tigers in the opener after the visitors reeled off 13 straight points in the second quarter to forge a 24-15 lead at halftime.
But Ringgold (4-9, 2-3) began to chip away in the second half. They had sliced the deficit down to four by the end of the third quarter and then held Bremen to just six points in the final stanza to pull out the victory.
Leiah Henderson knocked down two 3-pointers and scored seven of her team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter. She also pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked one shot. Hannah Scott had 13 points to give the Lady Tigers two players in double figures. The senior also grabbed five rebounds and collected one steal.
Cady Helton added five points, three assists and two rebounds. Kinsley Forscutt scored four points and had one assist. Allie Massengale had three points and collected a pair of steals, while Brooke Baldwin pulled down eight boards to go with her two points.
RINGGOLD BOYS 82, BREMEN 69
Fans were treated to a high-scoring affair in the nightcap. The game was a tight one through three quarters with the Tigers leading 60-59 going into the fourth.
However, O'Reilly Matthews put up 15 points over the final eight minutes, while he and his team held the Blue Devils to just 10 points in the fourth.
Matthews finished with a career-high 37 points, while Brevin Massengale added 23 for the Tigers (5-9, 2-3). Luke Rominger scored 10 points and Taylor Pierce had eight, while four from Braxton Holtcamp filled out the scoresheet.
Ringgold will go on the road Tuesday for an important pair of region games at LaFayette.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.