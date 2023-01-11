Fresh off an important one-point win at home over Bremen on Jan. 6, the Ringgold Lady Tigers kept things going on Tuesday with a 49-44 road victory at LaFayette, their third win in a row overall.

The Lady Ramblers (5-6, 2-4) led all of the first quarter and took a 12-11 lead after the first eight minutes. Ringgold (5-9, 3-3) responded by grabbing the advantage early in the second quarter and maintaining it for much of the rest of the half.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

