Fresh off an important one-point win at home over Bremen on Jan. 6, the Ringgold Lady Tigers kept things going on Tuesday with a 49-44 road victory at LaFayette, their third win in a row overall.
The Lady Ramblers (5-6, 2-4) led all of the first quarter and took a 12-11 lead after the first eight minutes. Ringgold (5-9, 3-3) responded by grabbing the advantage early in the second quarter and maintaining it for much of the rest of the half.
However, Michaela Baker scored on an offensive put-back with 12 seconds left to pull LaFayette even at halftime, 19-19.
The Lady Tigers would crank it up a notch in the third quarter as they outscored the Lady Ramblers, 18-6. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Brooke Baldwin gave Ringgold a 37-25 cushion going into the fourth quarter, but LaFayette refused to go away easily.
It was the Orange-and-Black who got hot once the fourth quarter began, scoring eight straight in the first 90 seconds to chop Ringgold's lead down to four.
The Lady Tigers answered with a 9-2 run over the next three minutes, pushing their lead back to 46-35. However, LaFayette made one final push and sliced the deficit down to four on a 3-pointer by Fanny Barber with 1:10 remaining.
But the Lady Ramblers got on closer as Allie Massengale knocked down three free throws down the stretch to ice the victory.
Leiah Henderson scored 16 points to lead the way for Ringgold. Alayna Yarger had nine points and Massengale finished with seven. Baldwin scored six and Hannah Scott had five, while two each from Cady Helton and Kinsley Forscutt completed the scoring.
Jenna Baker and Michaela Baker each scored 10 points for LaFayette, followed by Barber with nine and Raven Yancy with seven. Suki Williams, Emma Parker and Sara Pendley each had two points, and Ava Brown added one.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 64, RINGGOLD 58
The nightcap saw the Ramblers (5-5, 4-2) earn a hard-fought victory in a physical battle.
An early 9-0 run by the home team erased an earlier 9-2 run by the visitors and the physical play continue into the second quarter.
Ringgold (5-10, 2-4) led 29-26 with time winding down in the half, but Jaden Morris converted a tough basket in the paint with 15 seconds to go before connecting on a free throw to complete the 3-point play.
The Tigers looked to set up a shot on their final possession of the half. However, Dawson Pendergrass made a steal at the top of the key with five seconds remaining, drove the length of the floor and beat the buzzer with a lay-up to give LaFayette a narrow 31-29 lead at the break.
Ringgold opened the second half by scoring the first four points, but LaFayette countered with a 10-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Anthony Henderson, and they would continue to add to the lead throughout the rest of the period.
Evan Williams had a big 3-pointer and Morris drained another with 12 seconds left to put the Ramblers up 14 at the end of the third. LaFayette's lead grew to 16 with just over three minutes to play when Ringgold made one final dramatic push.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by O'Reilly Matthews and Luke Rominger cut the gap to 10 with just under two minutes to go and Cade Shull connected on a triple 52 seconds later to make it a seven-point game. Then, following a free throw by Morris, Rominger hit an off-balance shot from behind the ark with 42 seconds left and LaFayette's lead was suddenly down to 63-58 with just 42 ticks remaining on the clock.
However, it would be the last basket of the game for the Tigers as Zach Barrett connected on one final free throw with 6.8 seconds left to close it out.
Morris led all scorers with 23 tough points. Pendergrass added 16 points, including a couple of highlight reel baskets. Henderson had eight, followed by Barrett and Williams with seven each. Khalas Finley rounded out the scoring with four, all in the first half.
Brevin Massengale scored 15 points to lead Ringgold. Matthews added 14 and Rominger finished with 12. The remainder of the scoring included six from Taylor Pierce, four from Gavin Lakin and two by Cooper Sexton, including the three from Shull.
LaFayette and Ringgold will continue region play on the road Friday night. LaFayette will head north to take on Walker County rival Ridgeland, while Ringgold will cross county lines to face Gordon Lee in Chickamauga.
