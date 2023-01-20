The Ringgold Lady Tigers came up with a big defensive performance in the second quarter and scored an important 47-34 home win over Adairsville on Friday night.
Tied at 12 after the first quarter, Ringgold (7-11 overall, 5-4 in Region 6-AAA) went on a 12-2 run that included three 3-pointers off the fingertips of Kinsley Forscutt. Brooke Baldwin capped the run with a coast-to-coast drive and the Lady Tigers took a 28-15 lead into the locker room.
More defense followed in the third quarter as Ringgold held Adairsville scoreless for more than a seven-minute span. The visitors finally start hitting some shots late in the second half, but Ringgold would match them down the stretch and dominated on the boards all night to post the region win.
Forscutt led the Lady Tigers with her nine points. Allie Massengale and Leiah Henderson had eight points each. Baldwin scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Hannah Scott finished with six points and Cady Helton had five, while Eryn Epps and Alayna Yarger scored two points each. Yarger led the team with a dozen boards.
Ringgold pulled even with Adairsville in the region standings with the victory.
ADAIRSVILLE BOYS 69, RINGGOLD 66
The nightcap was a thriller, but one that ultimately spelled heartbreak for the hometown Tigers.
Ringgold (7-12, 4-5) went up nine on a 3-pointer by O'Reilly Matthews with 4:30 left in the first half. However, the visitors from Bartow County began to chip away at the deficit and made it a one-score game, 32-30, by halftime.
Adairsville began to find the range in the second half. They built a 59-51 lead with just over seven minutes remaining, but the Blue-and-White began to battle back.
Cooper Sexton's 3-pointer with 6.4 seconds left on the clock cut Adairsville lead to 67-66. The visitors rattled in a pair of free throws to push the lead back to three and Ringgold nearly tied it at the buzzer, but an off-balance 3-pointer would not fall.
Four Adairsville players finished in double figures and the visiting Tigers made 11 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter (16 of 21 for the game).
It was Ringgold's second 3-point loss to Adairsville this season and their fifth region loss by six or fewer points.
Matthews had 22 for Ringgold, followed by Brevin Massengale and Taylor Pierce with 14 each. Luke Rominger added eight. Sexton and Noah Maretti each had three, while Gavin Lakin added two.
Ringgold will head to Coahulla Creek on Tuesday for two more important 6-AAA contests.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.