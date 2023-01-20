Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Lady Tigers came up with a big defensive performance in the second quarter and scored an important 47-34 home win over Adairsville on Friday night.

Tied at 12 after the first quarter, Ringgold (7-11 overall, 5-4 in Region 6-AAA) went on a 12-2 run that included three 3-pointers off the fingertips of Kinsley Forscutt. Brooke Baldwin capped the run with a coast-to-coast drive and the Lady Tigers took a 28-15 lead into the locker room.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In