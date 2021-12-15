Ringgold High School named the basketball court in honor of the late Danny Vest on Tuesday night and then the program he helped him turn into a state power went out and gave a performance worthy of its former coach.
The Lady Tigers improved to 8-1 on the season and 4-1 in Region 6-AAA play by shutting down North Murray, 41-30.
Baileigh Pitts came through with a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double and added a pair of steals. Rachel Lopez had eight points, six steals and three assists, while Leiah Henderson had six points and blocked three shots.
Hannah Scott finished with six points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist, and Addi Broome scored three points, pulled down four boards collected two steals.
North Murray boys 44, Ringgold 40
The Tigers once again played solid defense, but could not find enough offense to get past the Mountaineers in the nightcap.
O'Reilly Matthews had 11 points for Ringgold, who dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in region play. Brevin Massengill and Cooper Sexton scored eight points each.
The rest of the offense included four from Jordan Wideman, three from Jayden Williams, and two each from Alex Otting, Gage Long and Luke Rominger.
Ringgold's teams will travel to Chatsworth on Friday night to take on Murray County.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.