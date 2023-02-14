Ringgold Tigers

In a career that has spanned over 40 years, Ringgold Lady Tigers head coach Margaret Stockburger picked up career win No. 500 on Monday night with a 41-26 victory over Gordon Lee in the opening round of the Region 6-AAA tournament at LFO.

"(It means) I'm getting old," Stockburger said with a smile. "It's something that not a lot of people get to accomplish. I've had a lot of good players play for me and a lot of good coaches that have helped me through the process. They are the ones that need to get the credit as much as me."

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

