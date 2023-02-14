In a career that has spanned over 40 years, Ringgold Lady Tigers head coach Margaret Stockburger picked up career win No. 500 on Monday night with a 41-26 victory over Gordon Lee in the opening round of the Region 6-AAA tournament at LFO.
"(It means) I'm getting old," Stockburger said with a smile. "It's something that not a lot of people get to accomplish. I've had a lot of good players play for me and a lot of good coaches that have helped me through the process. They are the ones that need to get the credit as much as me."
For the first two quarters, however, it appeared that Stockburger was going to have to wait another 9-10 months to pick up the milestone victory.
The Lady Trojans took an 8-7 lead after the first quarter and held Ringgold to just one field goal in the second as they built a 16-11 lead in a very low-scoring opening half.
However, it would be Ringgold's defense that made the difference in the final two quarters.
The Blue-and-White ratcheted up the defense against the Lady Trojans in the third quarter, holding them to just four points. Ringgold pulled to within two points of the lead on a drive by Cady Helton with 2:38 to go in the period before taking the lead on another Helton basket with 1:44 remaining. The basket came following a nice pass from Eryn Epps and the Lady Tigers ultimately took a 25-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Ringgold's kept the defensive pressure high in the fourth, while Leiah Henderson simply took over on offense. The junior scored 14 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter. She also finished the game with 13 rebounds as the Lady Tigers punched their ticket to the tournament quarterfinals.
Helton had eight points and six rebounds. Epps, Hannah Scott and Kinsley Forscutt each finished with three points, while Allie Massengale added one.
With the victory, Ringgold (10-14) will take on fourth-seeded Adairsville Tuesday at 4 p.m. back at LFO. The winner will qualify for the state tournament and earn a semifinal game Thursday at 4 against second-seeded Coahulla Creek.
"We struggled in the first half tonight, but they came out at halftime with a good second half and I'm really proud of them," the veteran coach added. "Hopefully we can suit up and play better tomorrow."
Emma Phillips had 14 points for Gordon Lee (5-19). Gracie Helton had five points. Riley Shirley and Abby Logan each finished with three, while Kaitlyn Wagoner scored one.
