The Ringgold Lady Tigers outscored Dalton in all four quarters on Tuesday and picked up a 51-34 victory over the Lady Catamounts on the second day of the North Murray tournament.
Maggie Reed had a dozen points and grabbed five rebounds for Ringgold, who led 27-16 at intermission. Baileigh Pitts had 11 points and four rebounds and Riley Nayadley scored nine points and pulled down seven boards.
Caroline Hemphill scored eight points and dished out four assists. Rachel Lopez had seven points to go with 12 assists and four steals and Cady Helton scored two points to finish up the day.
The Lady Catamounts did not have a player with over six points.
Ringgold (7-3) will close out the tournament on Wednesday with an 11 a.m. game against Northwest Whitfield.