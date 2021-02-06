After dropping a close game at LaFayette earlier this season, the Ringgold Lady Tigers extracted a big measure of revenge on Saturday by blitzing the Lady Ramblers, 61-31, behind a big-time defensive effort from the home team.
Rachel Lopez scored 20 points and dished out eight assists for Ringgold (13-8, 8-6), while Riley Nayadley recorded a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double. Maggie Reed added seven points, followed by six from Jade Gainer, five each from Baileigh Pitts and Addi Broome and three from Caroline Hemphill.
Mykeria Johnson was the only player in double figures for LaFayette (9-8, 6-8) as she finished with a dozen points. Heather Tucker added six, while the scoring was rounded out by five from LaTyah Barber, four from Michaela Baker, two from Sara Pendley and one each by Savanna Hall and Haven Yancy.
The game was a make-up of a postponed date earlier in the year. The boys' teams did not play on Saturday.
Both teams will be in action this Tuesday as the opening games of Region 6-AAA varsity doubleheaders. Ringgold will play at North Murray and LaFayette will entertain Adairsville as the final week of the regular season will begin for both schools.