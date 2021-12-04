The Ringgold Lady Tigers have exploded out of the starting blocks to begin the 2020-21 season and continued their scorching start with a 66-35 thumping of Coahulla Creek Friday night in Whitfield County.
Ringgold put up 22 points in the first quarter and led 35-16 at intermission. They held the Lady Colts to a total of just nine points in the second and third quarters combined.
Baileigh Pitts had 14 points, four rebounds and one steal. Rachel Lopez finished with 12 points, nine assists, four rebounds and two steals. Addi Broome finished with 10 points, six boards and a pair of steals. Drew Burke also had 10 points to go with three rebounds and two assists, and Emma Stevenson finished with six points and one assist.
Coahulla Creek boys 47, Ringgold 43
Down by 11 going into the fourth quarter, the visiting Tigers put on a furious fourth-quarter rally. They held the Colts to just eight points in the final period, but it would not be enough to get the region victory.
O'Reilly Matthews had 16 points in the loss. Brevin Massengale finished with 10 and Alex Otting added eight. Seven points from Cooper Sexton and two from Jordan Wideman rounded out the night.
Ringgold will be at home on Tuesday night to take on Adairsville in a 6 p.m. doubleheader as Region 6-AAA play continues.
The Lady Tigers also announced earlier this week that there will be a ceremony at 5:50 p.m., prior to the girls' varsity game on Dec. 14, to name the gym floor in honor of late coach Danny Vest. All former players and coaches are invited to attend.
A reception will be held immediately after the girls' varsity game that night in the school's cafeteria.
