The Ringgold Lady Tigers made the drive to Rossville on Saturday night and came up with a big victory over longtime rival Ridgeland, while the Panthers were able to slip past the Tigers for their first victory of the season in the nightcap.
Ringgold girls 68, Ridgeland 27
The Lady Tigers (3-1) scored 40 points in the first half to open up a huge lead as Maggie Reed dropped in a career-high 27 points in the victory.
Riley Nayadley finished with 16 points and Rachel Lopez added with 12. Alyissa Sue had five points. Baileigh Pitts added three. Caroline Hemphill and Leigh Henderson each had two points and Hannah Scott chipped in with one.
Haylee Collins, seeing her first action of the season, connected on three 3-pointers and had a team-high 11 points for the Lady Panthers (1-2). Madison Lennon and Mackensie Miller each had five points, followed by Macie Boren with four and Emma Yarbrough with two. Ridgeland was a perfect 6 of 6 at the free throw line on the night.
Ridgeland boys 68, Ringgold 65
A close game throughout the night saw Ringgold open up a 46-42 lead going into the final quarter. However, the Panthers would outscore the Tigers 26-19 over the final eight minutes to move to 1-2 on the season.
Judd Anderson had a game-high 21 points for the Panthers. Zack Harrison had 18 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter when he went 8 of 10 at the free throw line. Chase Hickman finished with 11 points, while a trio of 3-pointers by Kyan Clark allowed him to finish with 10 points. Five points for Matthew Ramsey and three by Kobe Lewis rounded out the scoring.
O'Reilly Matthews poured in a career-high 28-points for Ringgold (0-4), including four threes. Brevin Massengale had 10 points and Daniel Fow finished with nine. Christian Balistreri had five points. Jordan Wideman and Gage Long added four apiece. Alex Otting dropped in three and Jayden Williams chipped in with two.
Ringgold will be back at home Tuesday for a Region 6-AAA doubleheader against LFO, while Ridgeland will get back to 7-AAAA play with a pair of varsity games at Northwest Whitfield.