Down three points with 1:33 left in the game, and with possession belonging to their opponents, things weren't looking too rosy for the Ringgold Lady Tigers on Tuesday night.
Yet, they found a way.
The Blue-and-White were able to tie the game with 1:11 left to play, fell behind by a point with 32 seconds left, but still managed to pull out a dramatic 51-48 victory on Danny Vest Court for a big Region 6-AAA victory with less than two weeks remaining before the region tournament.
Both teams battled tooth and nail on both ends of the court from the opening tip.
A 3-pointer by Mykeria Johnson put the Lady Ramblers up 13-11 at the end of the first quarter and the visitors would go on an 11-3 run that put them ahead 24-14 with less than two minutes to play in the half. Jenna Baker highlighted the run with a 3-pointer.
However, the last 90 seconds of the second quarter saw things change dramatically.
Addi Broome hit a much-needed 3-pointer from the corner and Taylor Layne followed up with an 18-foot jumper from the other side of the court at the 1:00 mark. A technical foul on LaFayette resulted in Rachel Lopez making 1 of 2 free throws and Leiah Henderson knocked down two from the charity stripe with 29 seconds left.
LaFayette missed a shot on their ensuing possession and Ringgold was able to quickly get the ball up court to Baileigh Pitts, who got inside for a lay-up with 10 seconds to go to tie the game at 24 apiece going into intermission.
The back-and-forth battle continued in the second half with neither team enjoying more than a three-point lead in the third quarter and well into the fourth.
Johnson and Baker both went to the bench after picking up their fourth fouls with under five minutes to play, but a free throw by Michaela Baker was followed up by a steal and lay-up from Heather Tucker as the Lady Ramblers forged a 44-40 lead with 3:39 left on the clock.
Pitts got two back at the 3:08 mark, but Johnson re-entered the game and made 1 of 2 free throws 2:44 to play, upping her team's lead back to three. And when Ringgold could not control the rebound, LaFayette got the ball back, looking to take time off the clock.
They were able to run the clock down to 1:33 before calling a time-out, but they turned the ball over nine seconds later and the Lady Tigers made them pay for the miscue as Lopez calmly drained a three from the top of the key with 1:11 remaining, tying things up at 45.
Following a LaFayette miss, Pitts drew a foul and knocked down two free shots with 42 seconds left, giving her team a two-point cushion. The Lady Ramblers got the ball to midcourt before calling time-out, looking to set up a play.
On the inbound, Jenna Baker exploded down the baseline and dropped in a shot off the glass with a defender on her hip, drawing a foul in the process. She would complete the 3-point play to give LaFayette a 48-47 lead with 32 seconds remaining.
After calling their own time-out to set up a play, the Lady Tigers were unable to get it to Lopez. However, Pitts took the ball just inside the 3-point line and drove into the middle of the lane. She was bumped on her way up, but got the shot to drop to Ringgold back in front by a point with 13.5 seconds to go.
Pitts missed the ensuing free throw, but LaFayette was unable to grab the rebound as it went out of bounds off a Lady Rambler. Johnson was forced to foul Lopez with 5.8 seconds to go and the reigning Catoosa County Player of the Year calmly swished both free throws to put the Lady Tigers up by three.
LaFayette hustled the ball up the floor and got it into the hands of Fanny Barber, but her 22-footer at the buzzer missed its mark as the Lady Tigers celebrated a key region victory.
Pitts scored 22 points for Ringgold (15-5, 9-3), while Lopez scored 11 of her 12 points in the second half. She finished with three 3-pointers on the night, while the rest of the offense included seven from Broome, six from Henderson, and two each from Layne and Allie Massengale.
Johnson knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 21 points for LaFayette (7-11, 3-9). Jenna Baker added 14 points and Heather Tucker dropped in six. Barber ended the night with four and Michaela Baker added three.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 75, RINGGOLD 39
There was far less drama in the nightcap as the No. 4-ranked Ramblers overcame a bit of a slow start in the opening half before hitting the accelerator over the final two quarters.
LaFayette led 15-9 after the first eight minutes of play, but closed out the second period on an 11-2 run to take a 29-14 lead into the locker room.
The Ramblers (18-0, 12-0) slowly stretched out their lead from there. They took a 20-point lead with five minutes left in the third quarter before ending the period with a 49-25 advantage.
Aidan Hadaway scored 11 of his game-high 25 points in the fourth, including a step-back 3-pointer with 2:34 remaining that put LaFayette up by 30 and the Ramblers would empty the bench soon thereafter.
Jordan Kennerly had 19 points in the victory and Junior Barber finished with 11. Jaylon Ramsey added seven points and Jaden Morris had five, while the rest of the scoring included two points each from Anthony Henderson, Zach Barrett and Evan Williams, and one from Kendall Culbreth.
O'Reilly Matthews dropped in 21 points for the Tigers (5-15, 1-11). Caden Dodson had six points and Brevin Massengill added four. Jayden Williams scored three, Gage Long and Cooper Sexton went for two points each, and Alex Otting finished with one.
Ringgold will travel to North Murray for a pair of region contests on Friday, starting at 7 p.m., before traveling for non-region games at Heritage at 6 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, LaFayette will play host to Adairsville in 6-AAA games on Friday night, starting with the girls' game at 7 p.m.