Down 12 points at halftime, the Ringgold Lady Tigers clawed their way back into the Region 6-AAA tournament third-place game and eventually picked up an 83-79 victory over Rockmart Saturday afternoon at Sonoraville High School.
The loss also avenged two narrow setbacks to the Lady Jackets during the regular season.
Ringgold chipped away at the deficit throughout the third and fourth quarters, finally closing the gap down to 67-66 on a Rachel Lopez 3-pointer with 1:22 to play.
But University of Indiana signee Keyhara Berry kept the Lady Jackets in front, first with a put-back and later with a free throw as Rockmart held a 72-68 lead with 37 seconds left on the clock.
On Ringgold's next position, Lopez found Addi Broome on the baseline for a basket that cut the lead to two and, moments later, Lopez stood her ground and took a charge from Berry to get the ball back for her team. It was also Berry's fifth and final foul of the game.
The Lady Tigers would miss twice on their ensuing possession, but were able to get the ball back after Rockmart knocked it out of bounds. Riley Nayadley drove to the hoop and drew a foul with 12.2 seconds to go before making both shots to tie the game at 72.
The Lady Jackets hustled the ball down the court, but this time it would be Broome taking the charge with five seconds left. However, Ringgold's last chance to win in regulation wouldn't fall and the game would go to a four-minute overtime session.
In overtime, Nayadley connected on a 3-point play that put Ringgold up four with 2:56 remaining, but Rockmart would score six of the next seven points to take a 79-78 lead with 1:03 remaining.
An offensive foul gave the ball back to the Lady Jackets, but they turned it over moments later and with 48 seconds left on the clock, Broome drilled a huge 3-pointer to put Ringgold back on top by two.
Rockmart missed twice on the opposite end of the floor and Lopez was able to dribble away 20 seconds off the clock before drawing a foul with 16.4 seconds left. The junior point guard made both baskets and Broome would get a deflection on a Rockmart 3-point attempt to effectively seal the victory.
Nayadley had 25 points and seven rebounds. Broome scored 22 points to go with 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Baileigh Pitts dropped in 21 points to go with seven rebounds.
Lopez had a dozen assists to go with her eight points. Jade Gainer scored five points, grabbed six boards and dished out two assists, while Maggie Reed scored two points and added eight rebounds, three assists and took a pair of charges on defense.
Ringgold (17-9) will open the Class AAA state playoffs Tuesday night in Ellijay against Region 7 runner-up Gilmer (17-6). That game will start at 6 p.m.