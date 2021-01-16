Facing a Lady Warrior team still missing two starters with injuries, the Ringgold Lady Tigers jumped out to a 26-11 halftime lead and picked up a 50-24 road win at LFO on Friday night.
Rachel Lopez sunk five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points for Ringgold (9-4, 5-3). Riley Nayadley scored 11 points. Jade and Amber Gainer, along with Drew Burke, all had four points each. Maggie Reed and Baileigh Pitts both finished with two and Addi Broome scored one.
Madison Stookey and Ziara Thompson each had five points for LFO (0-10, 0-7). Zoey Gray-Martin finished with four points. Christina Gass and Kalie Richiez added three points apiece, while two each from Trinity Heinrich and Gracie Cochran rounded out the scoring.
LFO boys 64, Ringgold 40
The Warriors knocked down a dozen 3-pointers as they moved to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in Region 6-AAA.
Brent Bowman and Cameron Gregg had four 3-pointers apiece. Bowman finished with a team-high 18 points and Gregg ended the night with 14 points. Keenan Walker had 12 points and accounted for three of the long-range bombs.
Jamichael Davis scored 11 points, followed by Dee Calhoun with six and Amari Burnett with three. Jackson Flanagan added two points, while one point apiece by Jevonnie Womble, Tyler Davis and Tristan Beddington rounded out the scoring.
Ringgold (1-10, 1-8) got 14 points from Brevin Massengale and 10 from Caden Dodson. Alex Otting and Jayden Williams both scored six points. Christian Balistreri and O'Reilly Matthews had five points apiece, while Jordan Wideman and Cooper Sexton both scored two.
LFO will travel to Chatsworth on Tuesday to face off with North Murray in a pair of region contests, starting at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, Ringgold will head to LaFayette that same night for a varsity doubleheader that will also start at 6 p.m.