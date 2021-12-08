The Ringgold Lady Tigers improved to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in Region 6-AAA play after hanging on for a 40-39 home victory over Adairsville on Tuesday.
Rachel Lopez scored 15 points to go with four assists and two steals. Baileigh Pitts had nine points, four boards, three steals and three assists, and Addi Broome had eight points, six rebounds and two assists.
Also getting on the stat sheet for Ringgold was Hannah Scott with four points and three rebounds, and Leiah Henderson with two points and two steals.
Lexie Childers had a game-high 18 points for Adairsville.
Adairsville boys 61, Ringgold 46
The homestanding Tigers held a slim 32-30 lead at intermission, but were limited to just 14 points in the second half as the visitors stormed back to pick up the win.
Hayden Poarch and T.J. Printup, Jr. each scored 20 points for Adairsville.
Cooper Sexton had three 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 15 points for Ringgold (2-4, 0-2). O'Reilly Matthews scored 11 points and Brevin Massengill added nine. Alex Otting had five points, while Gage Long and Jordan Wideman each scored three.
Ringgold will head to LFO on Friday for region games against their longtime county rival, while they will go back on the road again on Saturday for region games at LaFayette.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.