There are four games left to be played in the Region 6-AAA girls' basketball tournament this week, but those four games will be hard-pressed to match the drama and intensity of what fans at Sonoraville High School got to witness in the final game of Wednesday's action.
That game, the third of the season between fifth-seeded LaFayette and fourth-seeded Ringgold, saw neither team enjoy more than a six-point lead the entire night. In the end, however, it would be the Lady Tigers holding the Lady Ramblers without a point over the final 1:42 to finally secure a 52-48 victory.
The win put Ringgold (16-8) into a Friday night 7 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Sonoraville and also sewed up a Class AAA state tournament berth for the Blue-and-White.
Defense would be the name of the game all evening long. Not only were open shots hard to come by in the first half, airtight defense by both teams made it tough to even get in position to get open shots.
Both teams put up 11 points in the opening quarter and both teams scored just eight points apiece in the second as they went to the locker room knotted up at 19 each. The first half of the third quarter would see much of the same as the two teams were tied on five separate occasions before the Lady Tigers forged a brief 29-25 lead.
Undaunted, LaFayette (12-9) answered with its biggest run of the game, a 10-0 spurt that gave them their largest lead of the night, 35-29, with exactly 60 seconds left to play in the period.
However, Addi Broome came off the bench for Ringgold and scored five of her team's six points in that final minute, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that tied the score at 36 all with eight minutes left to play.
Maggie Reed broke a 38-38 deadlock with a 3-pointer from the corner with 5:54 to play and the senior would connect from the behind the arc again at the 4:15 mark give Ringgold a 44-40 lead.
The two teams would trade baskets over the next 2:30. Broome and Baileigh Pitts put back offensive rebounds, while point guard Rachel Lopez would connect on a drive to the hoop. LaFayette, meanwhile, countered with three straight baskets by Mykeria Johnson before Jenna Baker put back in her own missed shot with 1:43 to play, pulling the Lady Ramblers to within two points of the lead at 50-48.
Both teams would miss shots on their next possessions and the Lady Ramblers would come up big on the defensive end with a steal following Ringgold's miss. However, they immediately turned it back over and Lady Tigers would call a timeout with 46.5 seconds left.
Ringgold was able to run a full 26 seconds off the clock before LaFayette was forced to foul to stop the clock. But with several fouls still to give before putting the Lady Tigers on the free throw line, the Lady Ramblers called a timeout with 20.8 seconds to go, hoping for a big defensive play.
They nearly got it.
LaFayette was able to knock the ball away on the inbound pass, but they were not able to corral it as a scramble for the bouncing ball took place near mid-court. In all the confusion, Broome was able to sneak open under the basket and the Lady Tigers were able to grab the loose ball and feed it to her for an easy lay-up with 11 seconds remaining.
One more bit of lockdown defense by Reed on LaFayette's final possession would seal the victory.
Lopez had 12 points and seven assists in a balanced scoring effort for the Lady Tigers. Pitts and Reed both had 10 points with Pitts grabbing eight boards and Reed pulling down five. Broome had nine points, all in the second half. Riley Nayadley scored seven points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with four assists, while Caroline Hemphill added two points.
Johnson led all scorers with 24 points for the Lady Ramblers, followed by nine from LaTyah Barber and five from Michaela Baker. Haven Yancy added four, while two each from Savanna Hall, Heather Tucker and Jenna Baker capped the scoring.
Friday's other semifinal game will be played at 3 p.m. back at Sonoraville. Third-seeded Rockmart will take on second-seeded Coahulla Creek after the Lady Jackets dispatched seventh-seeded Adairsville, 68-46.
The girls' third-place game will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday while the championship game will be played at 7 p.m.