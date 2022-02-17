The Ringgold Lady Tigers will get another crack at Murray County on Friday afternoon after defeating LaFayette, 52-43, in a Region 6-AAA quarterfinal game at LaFayette High School on Wednesday night.
With the victory, third-seeded Ringgold (18-7) will battle the second-seeded Lady Indians in a 3 p.m. semifinal game. Murray County won both regular season meetings. Ringgold also qualified for the state tournament with the victory.
Ringgold lead 17-10 after the opening quarter and carried a 26-20 lead into halftime. They opened up a double-digit advantage going into the fourth before keeping the Lady Ramblers at arm's length over the final eight minutes.
Rachel Lopez scored 16 points, dished out eight assists and collected three steals. Baileigh Pitts had nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Taylor Layne had eight points, five boards and four steals, while Addi Broome finished with eight points, five rebounds and three assists.
Allie Massengale added six points and two rebounds, while Kayla Lopez chipped in with five points.
Mykeria Johnson led all scorers with a season-high 29 points for seventh-seeded LaFayette, whose season came to a close with a 10-14 record. Jenna Baker scored eight points, followed by Fanny Barber with five and Raven Yancy with one.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.