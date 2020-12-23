A scheduling change on the last day of the North Murray High School tournament paired up the Ringgold Lady Tigers with Calhoun in a rematch of Monday's opener and this time it was the Blue-and-White finding a way to get the win early on Wednesday, 70-67.
Ringgold (8-3) led by one at halftime, but fell behind 53-44 going into the fourth quarter. However, Rachel Lopez lit up Calhoun for 14 points in the final eight minutes to spur the comeback.
Lopez finished with 20 points and Riley Nayadley had a team-high 24 in the win. Maggie Reed had a big day as well, scoring 12 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and collecting nine steals. Baileigh Pitts and Caroline Hemphill each had six points and Amber Gainer finished with two.
Britiya Curtis led all scorers with 35 points for the Lady Jackets.
Ringgold will enjoy a long holiday break before the Tigers and Lady Tigers get back to action on Friday, Jan. 8 with a varsity doubleheader at Region 6-AAA for Sonoraville.