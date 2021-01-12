A 25-7 second quarter helped send the Ringgold Lady Tigers to a 67-43 Region 6-AAA home win over Adairsville on Tuesday night. Ringgold also helped itself at the free throw line by making 12 of 13 attempts.
Riley Nayadley had 18 points and five rebounds in the victory. Rachel Lopez scored 16 points and dished out four assists. Maggie Reed had eight points to go with five rebounds and four steals, while Baileigh Pitts also scored eight points and collected seven rebounds.
Seven points by Addi Broome, six by Amber Gainer and two each from Jade Gainer and Leiah Henderson completed the night for Ringgold (8-4, 4-3).
Adairsville boys 71, Ringgold 62
The Tigers scored 27 points in the opening quarter to take a 10-point lead and they would carry a 55-46 advantage into the fourth quarter of the nightcap.
However, Adairsville's T.J. Printup, Jr. scored 17 of his game-high 28 points in the final stanza and the visitors stormed back to pick up the region win.
O'Reilly Matthews scored 11 of his 22 points in the first quarter for the Tigers (1-9, 1-7). Jayden Williams had 10 points and Daniel Fow finished with nine.
Christian Balistreri scored six points for Ringgold, followed by five from Brevin Massengale, four each from Gage Long and Caden Dotson and two from Alex Otting.
Adairsville connected on eight 3-pointers and was 12 of 33 at the free throw line, while Ringgold made seven threes and was 3 of 10 from the charity stripe.
Ringgold will load up the buses on Friday night for the short drive up Battlefield Parkway to take on Catoosa County rival LFO in another pair of region contests. The varsity girls' game begin at 7 p.m.
Adairsville JV boys 53, Ringgold 39
Cooper Sexton had 14 points for the Tigers on Tuesday afternoon. Zac Fow finished with seven points, while Braxton Holtcamp, Cade Shull and Luke Rominger all scored four points. Two each by Otting, Jacob Nelson and John Searcy completed the scoring.