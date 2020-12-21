The Ringgold Lady Tigers overcame a four-point deficit at halftime and took a 43-42 going into the fourth quarter. However, they were outscored 19-10 over the final eight minutes and fell to former Region 6-AAA foe Calhoun, 61-53, in the opening round of a tournament at North Murray High School on Monday afternoon.
Caroline Hemphill scored 15 points, all from behind the arc as she drained five 3-pointers. Riley Nayadley added 13 points and Baileigh Pitts finished with nine. Five points each from Maggie Reed and Amber Gainer, four from Jade Gainer and two from Rachel Lopez rounded out the scoring.
Pitts had a team-high nine rebounds, followed by Reed with eight and Amber Gainer with seven.
Ringgold (6-3 overall) is scheduled to play again at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Dalton. The game will once again be played at North Murray.