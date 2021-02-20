The Ringgold Lady Tigers will play at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Region 6-AAA tournament third-place game at Sonoraville High School.
The Blue-and-White was relegated to the consolation game after a 49-38 loss to host and top-seeded Sonoraville in Friday night's semifinal.
Sonoraville jumped out to an 18-10 lead after the first quarter, building a cushion that fourth-seeded Ringgold was not able to overcome.
Alexa Geary and Abby Chambers had 12 points apiece for the Lady Phoenix, while Lindsay Bowman picked up 11 points.
Rachel Lopez scored 16 for Ringgold (16-9). Riley Nayadley and Maggie Reed both scored eight points. Baileigh Pitts added four and Caroline Hemphill finished the game with two.
Ringgold will faced third-seeded Rockmart in tomorrow's third-place game after the Lady Jackets dropped a 73-60 decision to second-seeded Coahulla Creek in the other semifinal on Friday.
The Lady Colts and Lady Phoenix will square off for the championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday.