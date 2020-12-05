The Ringgold Lady Tigers made their second Region 6-AAA road trip of the season on Friday night and put three players in double figures in a 62-36 win at Adairsville.
Riley Nayadley had 18 points and Maggie Reed added 17 for the Blue-and-White, who led 23-11 after one quarter. Rachel Lopez picked up 12 points and dished out seven assists, while Baileigh Pitts scored six points and pulled down 10 boards.
Three points from Caroline Hemphill and two apiece from Leigh Henderson, Amber Gainer and Jade Gainer rounded out the scoring.
The Lady Tigers are now 2-1 overall and 1-1 in region play.
Adairsville boys 80, Ringgold 48
The nightcap was not as kind to the visitors as the Green-and-Gold stormed out to a 26-7 lead after one period and never looked back.
T.J. Printup, Jr. had 21 points to lead three Adairsville players in double figures.
Gage Long had 13 points to pace Ringgold (0-3, 0-2). Brevin Massengale had 10 points and Christian Balistreri added eight. O'Reilly Matthews finished with five points and Caden Dodson picked up four. Three from Cooper Sexton, two each from Cade Shull and Jayden Williams and one by Alex Otting rounded out the night.
Ringgold is slated to play games at Ridgeland on Saturday. Varsity action starts with the girls' game at 6 p.m.