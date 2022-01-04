The Ringgold Lady Tigers earned another Region 6-AAA victory on the road Tuesday night with a 47-36 win at Rockmart.
Ringgold (11-3, 5-2) got a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double from Baileigh Pitts, who also picked up three steals. Hannah Scott had eight points, three rebounds and two steals, and Taylor Layne had eight points, three rebounds and one steal.
Leiah Henderson picked up eight points to go with six rebounds, three assists and one block. Drew Burke helped out with four points, seven boards and one steal, while Kayla Lopez had four points, three rebounds and three steals.
Rockmart boys 69, Ringgold 60
In the nightcap, the Tigers put up 40 points in the second half, but the Jackets kept pace with 43 points over the final two periods and held on for the region victory.
Ringgold got 15 points from Brevin Massengale, 12 from O'Reilly Matthews and 11 from Luke Rominger as they fell to 4-10 overall and 0-7 in region play.
Alex Otting scored six points and Cooper Sexton added five. Gage Long and Caden Dodson each had four points, followed by Jayden Williams with three.
Ringgold will be back in action Saturday with a varsity home doubleheader against Heritage, starting with the girls' game at 6 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.