Freshman Kayla Lopez hit a dramatic 3-pointer at the buzzer to send Friday's Region 6-AAA semifinal to overtime, but the second-seeded Murray County Lady Indians would outscore the third-seeded Lady Tigers 9-1 in the extra session and post a 47-39 victory at LaFayette High School.
The two teams put on a classic for the first four quarters. Murray County (20-5) led 11-9 after the first quarter and were up 16-9 at halftime as the Lady Indians scored the only five points of the second quarter.
Ringgold (18-8) came storming back in the third. They opened on an 8-2 run and eventually took a 23-21 lead on a pair of free throws by Rachel Lopez with 3:24 remaining in the period.
However, Murray County added five points in the final 57 seconds and went into the fourth quarter nursing a four-point lead.
The Lady Tigers continued to hang around in the fourth. Rachel Lopez drove the lane for a lay-up with 25 seconds to go to cut Murray's lead to 36-35, only to see Kiersten Hixson hit a pair of free throws seconds later to up the advantage back to three points.
Ringgold had a 3-point attempt blocked with 4.9 seconds to go, but after calling a timeout, Kayla Lopez got a screen from Baileigh Pitts and launched a 20-footer with a defender in her face. The ball kissed off the glass and dropped through the net, sending Ringgold's fans into a state of delirium and sending the game to overtime, knotted at 38.
But points were hard to come by for the Lady Tigers in the extra session. A free throw by Rachel Lopez with 33 seconds remaining proved to be their only point in overtime, while Murray hit 7 of 8 from the free throw line in the final 1:02 to salt away the victory.
Mattie Nuckolls had 13 points for the Lady Indians, followed by Ella Dotson with 10 and Hixson with eight.
Rachel Lopez gutted out 18 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists. Pitts added eight points and seven boards. Kayla Lopez finished with six points on two threes and picked up two rebounds and a pair of steals. Taylor Layne added four points and two boards, while Addi Broome scored three points and grabbed five rebounds, while also taking two charges.
Murray County will face top-seeded LFO (25-1) in the region title game at 7 p.m. Saturday night, while Ringgold will battle Sonoraville (13-13) in the third-place game at 2 p.m. that afternoon. The Lady Phoenix lost a 62-41 decision to the Lady Warriors on Friday.
Saturday's games will also be played at LaFayette.
