Sometimes in sports, one team just seems to have another team's number and that certainly appears to be the case for the Ringgold Lady Tigers when it comes to the Northwest Whitfield Lady Bruins this season.
Ringgold defeated Northwest, 40-33, in the opening game of the year at the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic back on Nov. 20 and they claimed a 47-42 victory over the Lady Bruins 10 days later back at David Moss Gymnasium.
The third and final meeting of the season came at The Arena at North Murray High School on the opening day of the Mountaineers' Mistletoe Madness Tournament on Monday night and once again, the Blue-and-White got it done.
Ringgold, ranked No. 4 in Class AAA, saw an early 9-2 evaporate by the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Tigers regained control in the second quarter on their way to posting a 39-27 victory over one of the favorites in Region 7-AAAA this season.
Rachel Lopez had 10 points and three assists as the Lady Tigers improved to 9-2 on the year and Taylor Layne had one of her best games of the season with seven points, three rebounds and two assists.
Kayla Lopez scored six points and had one rebound and one steal. Addi Broome dropped in six points with three rebounds and two assists, while Emma Stephenson had three points and pulled down five boards.
The Lady Tigers will play Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on the second day of the tournament back at North Murray. Their opponent was unknown as of press time.
Pickens boys 62, Ringgold 59
The Tigers led by five at halftime and trailed by five going into the fourth quarter, but rallied to send the game to overtime.
Brevin Massengale stole the ball and drove the floor for a lay-up with 55 seconds left in regulation, tying the score at 51. After Pickens missed a 3-pointer, Ringgold grabbed the rebound and held for one final shot. However, tight defense by the Dragons prevented a game-winning attempt and the contest went to overtime.
Pickens scored four points early in the extra session, only to see Massengale and O'Reilly Matthews answer with one bucket each to knot things up at 55. Matthews came up with a steal on Pickens' next possession and that eventually led to two free throws by Massengale that gave Ringgold a two-point lead with 1:42 remaining.
Pickens tied the game with a basket in the paint 22 seconds later and, following a missed 3-pointer by the Tigers, the Dragons got the ball inside to big man Luke Rogers, who connected on an old-fashioned 3-point play to put the Dragons up three with 39 seconds remaining.
Massengale got a runner in the lane to fall with 10 seconds left, cutting the gap down to 60-59, and Ringgold was forced to foul. However, having only been called for four fouls in the quarter to that point, the Tigers had to foul three times to finally put Pickens on the line.
Jaden Stewart went to the stripe for the Dragons with 2.4 seconds left and made both shots and Rogers would knock a long inbound pass by the Tigers out of bounds with just one second left on the clock. Ringgold was able to get the ball to Luke Rominger, but a tough, off-balance turnaround shot missed its mark as Pickens held on for the win.
Matthews had a game-high 25 points for the Tigers (2-9), while Massengale poured in 17 points. Cooper Sexton and Alex Otting each scored five points. Jayden Williams picked up three points, while Rominger and Jordan Wideman scored two points apiece.
Ringgold was slated to face Gordon Central at 4 p.m. Tuesday back at North Murray and both Ringgold teams will conclude the tournament with games on Wednesday.