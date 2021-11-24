The Ringgold Lady Tigers scored 45 points in the first half on Wednesday and rolled to a 75-23 victory over the host team on the final day of the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
Baileigh Pitts scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Ringgold (3-0). Rachel Lopez had 14 points and five steals, while Drew Burke scored 12 to give Ringgold three players in double figures.
Brooke Baldwin added nine points. Addi Broome and Kayla Lopez had six points each, while Lopez also recorded nine assists and seven steals. Emma Stephenson, Leiah Henderson and Allie Massengale had four points apiece with Massengale also grabbing seven boards.
Desiree Powell scored five points for the Lady Panthers (0-2). Cordasia Watkins, Haylee Collins and Shayla Rosson had three points apiece. Madison Lennon, McKensie Miller, Emma Fowler and Autumn Pasley each scored two, while Annabel Hill added one.
Ringgold boys 78, Ridgeland 76
The future Region 6-AAA rivals put on a treat for fans by battling down to the wire before the Tigers were able to move to 2-1 on the season.
Brevin Massengale had a career-high 31 points and O'Reilly Matthews went for 23 to lift Ringgold to the victory.
The Tigers led 34-26 at halftime and had a seven-point lead after a high-scoring third quarter. Ridgeland made a push by scoring 25 points in the fourth, but they would ultimately come up two points short.
Luke Rominger knocked down two 3-pointers and had 10 points for the Tigers. Gage Long scored eight, while Jayden Williams and Jordan Wideman had three points apiece.
The Panthers (1-1) hit 11 3-pointers as a team, six coming off the fingertips of Matthew Ramsey, who finished with 18 points. Judd Anderson led the team with 20 on the afternoon.
Kyan Clark had 13 points with three 3-pointers, Zack Harrison knocked down two threes and finished with 12, while Chase Hickman added 11 points and John Hill chipped in with two.
Ringgold will be at home on Nov. 30 as they welcome in Northwest Whitfield, while Ridgeland's teams will also be at home that same night against Walker County rival LaFayette.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.