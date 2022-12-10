It was a tough night for fans of the home team at David Moss Gymnasium on Friday night as Coahulla Creek made the short drive up from Whitfield County and swept Ringgold in a pair of region contests.
COAHULLA CREEK GIRLS 47, RINGGOLD 28
The Lady Tigers fell behind 26-13 at halftime and never recovered.
Leiah Henderson scored eight points, grabbed five rebounds and collected two steals for Ringgold (2-5, 1-2). Brooke Baldwin scored six points and pulled down eight rebounds, while Cady Helton and Kinsley Forscutt scored four points each.
The rest of the scoring included three points from Hannah Scott, two by Serenity Russell and one from Alayna Yarger.
COAHULLA CREEK BOYS 49, RINGGOLD 48
In the nightcap, the Tigers held a five-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 15-9 over the final eight minutes and dropped a one-point decision. Ringgold is now 2-5 overall and 1-2 in Region 6-3A.
O'Reilly Matthews had 12 points for the Tigers. Brevin Massengale finished with 11 and Taylor Pace had 10. Luke Rominger finished with nine and Cooper Sexton had six.
Ringgold's teams will host Heritage Saturday night before getting back to region play on Tuesday with trips to LFO.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.