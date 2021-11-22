After an exhausting, physical contest in a win against Northwest Whitfield on Saturday night, the Ringgold Lady Tigers had a much easier time against Dade County on Monday as they picked up a 48-19 victory on the second day of the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
Ringgold jumped out to an 18-3 lead after the first quarter and took a 26-6 lead into the locker room before outscoring the Lady Wolverines 16-4 in the third to put it away.
Baileigh Pitts had 12 points and pulled down six rebounds for the Blue-and-White in the victory. Rachel Lopez had 10 points and four steals. Brooke Baldwin added seven points and Addi Broome chipped in with six.
Leiah Henderson had four points, followed by Kayla Lopez and Hannah Scott with three points apiece, while Allie Massengale added two points. Scott also recorded four steals.
Ringgold (2-0) will close out the Classic by taking on the host Lady Panthers Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Ringgold boys 55, East Ridge 48
The Tigers went 8 of 10 at the charity stripe in the fourth quarter and picked up victory No. 1 on the season Monday evening at the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
Ringgold took a 29-23 lead at halftime, but managed just nine points in the third quarter as the Pioneers cut the deficit down to 38-37 heading into the fourth.
But Jayden Williams stepped up with a big 3-pointer and went 4 for 4 from the line in the final period. Alex Otting and O'Reilly Matthews each made 2 of 2 free throws down the stretch to help seal the victory.
Matthews finished with a game-high 18 points. Cooper Sexton scored nine, and Williams and Otting added eight apiece. Brevin Massengale finished with six points, while the trio of Gage Long, Caden Dodson and Luke Rominger each chipped in with two.
Ringgold (1-1) will take on Ridgeland Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to conclude the first week of the regular season.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.