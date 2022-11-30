The Ringgold Tigers and Lady Tigers made the short drive down Interstate 75 on Tuesday to take on Northwest Whitfield, but it would be the hosts getting better of the visitors with a varsity sweep.
NORTHWEST GIRLS 56, RINGGOLD 35
Cady Helton had 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals in the loss for the Lady Tigers (1-3). Leiah Henderson had six points and three boards. Hannah Scott had six points, three steals and two rebounds, while Eryn Epps also finished with six points.
Brooke Baldwin had four points and a team-high six rebounds, while Alayna Yarger's three points rounded out the scoring. Kinsley Forscutt also got on the stat sheet with four rebounds.
NORTHWEST BOYS 79, RINGGOLD 59
The nightcap saw the Tigers take a 27-26 lead into the locker room. However, the visitors were unable to keep up with the offensive pace set by the home team in the second half.
Brevin Massengale had 19 points for Ringgold (1-3). Luke Rominger finished with 15 and Taylor Pierce added 13. The rest of the scoring included five from O'Reilly Matthews, three from Braxton Holtcamp and two apiece by Bryce Harris and Noah Maretti.
Ringgold's teams will begin Region 6-3A play on Friday with home dates against Ridgeland.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.