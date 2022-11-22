The Ringgold Tigers and Lady Tigers continued play in the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic on Tuesday and suffered a pair of tough losses in the next-to-last day of the event.
DADE COUNTY GIRLS 46, RINGGOLD 39
After a low-scoring first quarter, the Lady Tigers trailed by two early in the second period. However, they would close out the first half on a 12-4 run to take a 21-15 lead at halftime. Kinsley Forscutt keyed the run with a pair of threes.
Unfortunately for fans of the Blue-and-White, it would be the Lady Wolverines that started finding the range from the perimeter in the third quarter.
Four different players connected on 3-pointers in the third as Dade came storming back to turn the tables and take a six-point lead going into the fourth.
Ringgold, however, wasn't finished and proceeded to chisel away at what had been a seven-point deficit.
The Lady Tigers (1-1) got it down to two behind Brooke Baldwin and Eryn Epps, who each had four points in the fourth. Dade's lead was 38-36 with just over two minutes to go when they hit a 3-pointer, and followed up with a steal and a lay-up to boost the lead back to seven.
Leiah Henderson got inside for a basket to cut Dade's lead to 44-38 with 1:08 to remaining, but the Lady Tigers got no closer.
Hannah Scott and Cady Helton each had eight points for Ringgold, while Helton also grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists. Forscutt finished with six points. Henderson had five points and seven boards and Serenity Russell matched Baldwin and Epps with four points apiece.
SOUTHEAST WHITFIELD BOYS 69, RINGGOLD 44
The nightcap saw the Raiders jump out to a big lead, fight off a Tiger rally at the end of the first half, and use a huge third quarter to pull away for the win.
Southeast led by as many as 11 points in the first quarter. Ringgold sliced the lead down to 15-11 midway through the second and they would trail by six, 22-16, as the two teams jogged to the locker room for halftime.
But Southeast began to take control in the second half as they erupted for 45 points, 25 of them coming in a third quarter in which they held Ringgold to just 11. Cal Rich paced the Raiders with 26 total points, including 18 in the second half.
Ringgold (1-1) got 10 points apiece from Brevin Massengale and Cooper Sexton, while Luke Rominger added eight. Bryce Harris and Taylor Pierce both scored four points, followed by Zach Fow with three, Trent Bender and Gavin Lakin with two apiece, and John Searcy with one.
Both teams will wrap up play at the Classic on Wednesday with games against East Hamilton of Chattanooga at 1 (girls) and 2:30 (boys).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.