The Ringgold Lady Tigers, hoping to score some extra momentum going into next week's region tournament, got a major shot in the arm with a home victory over Coahulla Creek on Friday night.
Not to be outdone, the Tigers are also heading into the 6-AAA tournament on a high note after a victory over the Colts in the final game of the night.
Ringgold girls 50, Coahulla Creek 35
The Lady Colts came into David Moss Gymnasium sporting a 20-2 overall record and a lofty No. 4 state ranking and showed why early on as they scored the first 15 points of game. Jillian Poe had the first 11 points for Coahulla Creek, who threatened turn Ringgold's Senior Night into a rout.
But following a timeout to regroup, the Lady Tigers scored eight consecutive points and went into the second quarter trailing 17-8.
Slowly but surely, Ringgold kept chipping away at the deficit throughout the second quarter. They pulled within two points in the closing seconds, but Lady Colts' center Kaitlyn Richards got free for an inside lay-up just before the buzzer sounded to give the visitors a 23-19 lead at intermission.
The Lady Colts would score of the first two points of the second half when the rally began in earnest.
Ringgold used a 10-0 run to take a 29-25 lead with 3:15 left play in the third quarter and a nice give-and-go from Maggie Reed to Baileigh Pitts resulted in an a 3-point play that momentarily boosted Ringgold's lead to seven.
The Lady Tigers would settle for a 35-29 lead going into the final period, but the momentum was clearly on the side of the home team, who continued to pour it on in the fourth.
Pitts scored the first five points of the period on a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws and Riley Nayadley drained a trey from the corner with 4:34 left to play. Two more free throws by Pitts gave Ringgold a 45-31 advantage with just over half of the final quarter remaining.
The Lady Tigers continued to use patience and ball movement on offense, while their defense continued to frustrate the Lady Colts. Nayadley would hit a final dagger from behind the arc with 2:42 left to play and Coahulla Creek would pull its starters just a few seconds later. Ringgold would follow suit shortly thereafter.
Ringgold would actually go up by as many as 19 points late in the contest before celebrating one of its biggest wins of the season.
Reed had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Lady Tigers (15-8, 10-6). Pitts ended the night with 13 points to go with six rebounds, three steals and three assists. Nayadley had eight points and eight rebounds. Caroline Hemphill had eight points and four rebounds. Rachel Lopez scored three, but helped out with four rebounds, two steals and eight assists and Hannah Scott added a late bucket to round out the scoring.
Poe had three 3-pointers in the opening quarter for Coahulla Creek, but did not score in the final three periods of play.
Ringgold will find out on Saturday its first-round opponent for the Region 6-AAA tournament at Sonoraville.
Ringgold boys 50, Coahulla Creek 46
The Tigers will also take some much-needed momentum into their region tournament opener after fighting back from a 10-point deficit to score a win over the Colts in the nightcap.
A physical first half saw the Colts take a 14-12 halfway through the second period. But coming out of a timeout, the visitors hit a pair of 3-pointers and went on an 8-0 run that put them ahead by 10.
Coahulla's defense would also hold Ringgold to just four points in the final four minutes of the half as the Colts took a 26-16 lead into intermission.
The visitors continued to keep the Tigers at arm's length for most of the third quarter. However, the home team would score five unanswered points in the final two minutes of the period to get back in the game and set the stage for a thrilling final period.
O'Reilly Matthews connected from behind the arc with 6:04 to go, Caden Dodson would add a pair of free throws with 4:52 remaining to tie the game at 36, and the center would add a put-back less than 30 seconds later to give the Tigers their first lead since early in the second quarter
Walker Wilson would answer with a 3-pointer for the Colts, but Matthews would get free for a transition lay-up with two minutes to go and, following a steal by Daniel Fow, Brevin Massengale connected on an offensive put-back to give the Tigers a 42-41 lead with 1:15 left to play.
Riley Mutter responded for the Colts with a 3-pointer to put his team back up by two. However, Alex Otting immediately answered by hitting a three from the top of the key to regain a one-point lead for the Tigers and Fow would come up big again with another steal seconds later.
The senior guard hit both ends of a one-and-one foul with 28 seconds to go and, after the Colts missed on a 3-point attempt, Matthews grabbed the rebound and knocked down pair of shots to push the lead to five with 16 seconds to play.
Coahulla would score on a drive to the basket with nine seconds to go keep it a one-possession game. But Matthews sunk one final free throw with eight ticks left on the clock to seal the victory and set off an eruption of emotion on the Ringgold bench that carried all the over to the locker room.
Matthews had a game-high 20 points for the Tigers (2-18, 2-14). Dodson picked up 11 points. Otting scored seven and Massengale added six, while Fow and Gage Long had three points apiece.
Although the brackets will have to be confirmed on Saturday morning, it appears that the Tigers will have to play again on Saturday night in the tournament's play-in game.